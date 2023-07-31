MPPSC Librarian registration deadline today; apply now for 255 posts
Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will today, July 31, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Librarian. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in. The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms till August 2.
The MPPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 255 posts of Librarian. Vacancy details available in the notification below:
Here’s MPPSC Librarian notification 2022.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21-40 years as on January 1, 2023.
Educational Qualification: Master’s degree in library and information science.
Application Fee
The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.
Steps to apply for Librarian posts
- Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Apply Online”
- Click on the application link against Librarian Examination 2022
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Librarian posts.
Selection process
Candidates will be shortlisted through a written exam.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.