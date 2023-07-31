The King George’s Medical University, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at www.kgmu.org till August 10, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1291 Nursing Officer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: B.Sc.(Hons.)Nursing/ B.Sc.Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized by Institute or University OR B.Sc.(Post certificate) / Post Basic B.Sc.Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University. Registered as Nurses and Midwife in State/India Nursing Council. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 708 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PwD category.

Steps to apply for Nursing Officer posts

Visit the official website www.kgmu.org On the homepage, go to the Career tab Click on the application link available against Nursing Officer posts Register and login to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Nursing Officer posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.