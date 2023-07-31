The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the interview letter for the Phase II of the State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Exam 2021. Eligible candidates can download their admission letters from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Phase II interview letter will be conducted from August 8 to 18, 2023.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download RAS Phase II interview letter 2021

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on RAS Phase II interview letter 2021 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the interview letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download RAS Phase II interview letter 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.