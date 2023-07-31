Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the admit card for the post of Stenographer (Group C). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The EPFO Stenographer exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 1 in two shifts—8.30 AM to 10.40 AM and 12.30 PM to 2.40 PM in different cities of the country.

The EPFO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2859 posts, of which, 185 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer (Group C) and 2674 for the Social Security Assistant post.

Steps to download EPFO Steno admit card 2023

Visit the website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card of EPFO- 2023 Recruitment Exam” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

