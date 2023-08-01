Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the result of the Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2021. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.opsc.gov.in.

A total of 432 candidates have been shortlisted for appointment to the posts. The personality test was conducted from July 15 to 25, 2023. The Main exam was held from February 21 to March 18.

Steps to download OCS 2021 result

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on OCS 2021 result link The result will appear on the screen

Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference



For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.