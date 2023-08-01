The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has today, August 1, released the admit cards for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) scheduled to start on August 2 for shortlisted candidates for recruitment to various Groups and Categories. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards on the official website hssc.gov.in.

The HSSC Group C recruitment drive aims to fill up to 31,902 posts in various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations/ Commission etc. The Haryana CET 2022 exam was held in November last year and a total of 3,57,562 candidates qualified the exam. Over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The Group C Main exam was scheduled to be held on July 1 and 2, but has been postponed on administrative grounds.

The final list of candidates shortlisted for HSSC Group - C physical test was released by the Commission on July 27, the list released on July 4 has been withdrawn by the Commission.

Steps to download HSSC PMT admit card 2023

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link ‘Download PMT admit card’ Key in your registration details and submit HSSC Group C (Phase 2) PMT admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

The Physical Measurement Test for Male and Female candidates will be conducted on different dates, the PMT process for different groups will commence on August 2 and will conclude on August 20.

