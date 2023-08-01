The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon conclude the online application process for the 69th Combined Competitive Examination and other examinations. Eligible candidates can apply for vacancies on the official websites bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in till August 5, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 379 vacancies in various departments.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, pay scale, educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 150, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to other category candidates. Additionally, a biometric fee of Rs 200 for every post is applied.

Steps to apply for BPSC 69th CCE 2023



Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Click on “Apply Online” for Integrated 69th Combined Competitive Examination

Complete the registration and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and upload the required documents Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for 69th CCE 2023.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Test, Mains Test, and Personality Test.

