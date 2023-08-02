The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Exam Tier I or SSC CGL Tier I 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, till August 4 by paying the fee of Rs 100 per challenge.

“Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 01.08.2023 (5.00 PM) to 04.08.2023 (5.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 5.00 PM on 04.08.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notice.

The SSC CGL 2023 Tier-I CBT exam was held from July 14 to 27 at different centres all over the country.

Steps to download SSC CGL answer key 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to CGL 2023 answer key link Key in the details and submit Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

The Commission will hold the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. There are approx. 7,500 tentative vacancies notified for this year.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.