The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Senior School (Class XII) Certificate Examination (Supplementary) Results 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website results.cbse.nic.in.

The verification process will start on 3rd August 2023. The circular in this regard will be issued shortly.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, a total of 45.70% boys and 50.80% girls have been declared qualified in the Class 12th compartment examination. The supplementary exam was conducted on July 17, 2023, across the nation and in 26 countries abroad.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download 12th Supplementary result 2023

Visit the official website results.cbse.nic.in On the homepage, click on Class 12th Supplementary result 2023 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Class 12th Supplementary result 2023.