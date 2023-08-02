The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the final answer key for the Group 1 preliminary exam 2022 today, August 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Group 1 prelim exam was conducted in CBT mode on June 11 from 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM in all District Centres in Telangana. The digital copies of scanned OMR sheets along with the provisional answer key was hosted on the website from June 28 to July 27. According to the Commission, 2,33,506 candidates appeared for the exam.

Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections against the released answer key between July 1 to 5, 2023. The final answer key has been prepared taking the objections into consideration.

Here’s the official TSPSC notification.

Steps to download Group I prelims answer key 2023

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link ‘Final key for Group I Prelims’ Now click on the link ‘Preliminary Final Key’ The revised answer key will appear on screen Download the question paper and check it against the final key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Group I final answer key 2023.

Direct link to download question paper English and Telugu.

Direct link to download question paper English and Urdu.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 503 vacancies for Group-I Services. The selection of candidates will be based on preliminary exam, main exam and interview round.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.