Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the result of the UP Judicial Services, Civil Judges (Junior Division) Main Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 959 candidates have been declared qualified for the interview round. The Civil Judge Main exam was conducted on May 23, 24, and 25 for a total of 3019 candidates.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 303 Civil Judge vacancies.

Steps to download UP Judiciary Mains 2022 result



Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on Civil Judge Main 2022 result

The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.