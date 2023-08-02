West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Warders and Female Warders in the Department of Correctional Administration, Govt. of West Bengal 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts at wbpolice.gov.in from August 6 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies till August 26, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 130 Warders/Female Warders vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 27 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from all categories (except SC/ST of West Bengal only) are required to pay the fee of Rs 220, whereas Rs 20 is applicable to SC/ST (West Bengal only) category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.