Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the revised result and cut-off for Group 56 and Group 57 today, August 2. Eligible candidates can check the revised result for Group 56 and Group 57 on the official website at hssc.gov.in.

The HSSC CET 2023 Group 56 and Group 57 result was announced on July 25.

“The Commission had given many opportunities to CET qualified candidates to withdraw/forego socio-economic marks and also affected candidates approached the Commission to change their category more particularly ESM/DESM, PH category and such like. Many writs have also been filed in this regard. After incorporating grievance/claim of the candidates in this regard, the revised result for Group 56/Group 57 is declared as under,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download Group 56 & 57 results 2023

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Public Notices’ Now click on the titled ‘Corrigendum result of group 56’ or ‘Corrigendum result of group 57’ Result of the selected Group will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download revised Group 56 results.

Direct link to download revised Group 57 results.

“While every care has been taken in preparing and uploading the result, however the possibility of inadvertent/technical errors cannot be ruled out. The Commission reserves the right to rectify the same later on,” reads the result document.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.