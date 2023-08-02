The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the results and the cut-off for the Grade B (General) Phase I exam 2023 today, August 2. Candidates who appeared for the Grade B Phase I exam can download their score cards from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.



The Phase I preliminary exam was conducted on July 16, 2023. The merit list for the Phase I preliminary exam was declared by the RBI on August 1. Candidates who have been shortlisted and acquired the required amount of marks will be able to appear for the Phase II exams scheduled to be conducted from August 19, 2023.

Direct link to the Phase II exam schedule.

Steps to download RBI Phase I scorecard 2023

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, go to “Results” Click on ‘RBI Grade B Phase I Mark sheet’ link Login using your roll number and date of birth Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download RBI Phase I results 2023.

Selection Process

Selection for the aforementioned posts will be done through online/written examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.