NLC India Limited will today, August 3, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Executive Engineer (Mechanical), Deputy General Manager (Mechanical), General Manager (Electrical) and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website nlcindia.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 294 vacancies to the posts of Executive Engineer, Deputy General Manager and others.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, post-wise eligibility criteria, reservations/relaxations and other information on the official recruitment notification below:

Here’s the NLC India recruitment notification 2023.

Application Fee

The candidates belonging to General/ EWS / OBC (NCL) categories have to pay a total application fee of Rs 854 while candidates from the SC /ST / PwD/ Ex-servicemen categories have to pay a processing fee of Rs 354.

Steps to apply for NLC India vacancies 2023

Visit the official website nlcindia.in On the homepage, click on the Careers tab Click on the application link for Advt No 04/2023 Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.

Selection Process

The selection process will be conducted through online application screening and personal interviews.

“Every provisionally selected candidate, prior to being appointed for the post, is required to undergo Pre-Employment Medical examination as per the prescribed health standards of NLCIL by the Company’s Medical Officer and subject to being found Medically Fit, prescribed for the post,” reads the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.