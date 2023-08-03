OPSC OMAS 2021 exam deferred; check details here
The revised date and programme of the said examination shall be notified later at opsc.gov.in.
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has deferred the Odisha Municipal Administrative Services 2021 till further notice. The revised date and programme of the said examination shall be notified later at opsc.gov.in.
Earlier, the written exam was scheduled to be conducted on August 13, 2023.
The OPSC OMAS recruitment drive (Advt No. 06 of 2022-23) aims to fill up a total of 27 vacancies. The applications were invited from August 17 to September 16, 2022.
Steps to download the official notification
- Visit the official website opsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on OMAS 2021 exam notification
- The notice will appear on the screen
- Check and download the schedule
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.