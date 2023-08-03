Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has deferred the Odisha Municipal Administrative Services 2021 till further notice. The revised date and programme of the said examination shall be notified later at opsc.gov.in.

Earlier, the written exam was scheduled to be conducted on August 13, 2023.

The OPSC OMAS recruitment drive (Advt No. 06 of 2022-23) aims to fill up a total of 27 vacancies. The applications were invited from August 17 to September 16, 2022.

Steps to download the official notification

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on OMAS 2021 exam notification The notice will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

