Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Odisha Judicial Service Main exam 2022. As per the official notification, the Main written exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 3 to 7, 2023.

A total of 994 candidates have been declared qualified in the Preliminary examination 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 57 Civil Judge posts, of these, 18 vacancies are reserved for women. A total of 1003 applicants have been provisionally qualified to appear for the Main exam.

Steps to download OJS 2022 exam schedule

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on OJS 2022 exam schedule The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

OPSC will select candidates for recruitment to cadre of Civil Judges through a competitive exam consisting of: Preliminary exam, Main Exam and Interview/personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.