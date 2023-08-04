Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks or Intellectual Property India (IP India) will close the application window for recruitment to the post of Examiner of Patents and Designs for the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for the Government of India today, August 4. Eligible candidates can apply the vacancies on the official website ipindia.gov.in.

The recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on September 3. The recruitment process is scheduled to be concluded by November 17, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 553 vacancies to the posts of Examiner of Patents and Designs, General Central Service, Group ‘A’ Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) in Level 10 in Pay Matrix (56,100 – 1,77,500)

Here’s the vacancy details for IP India recruitment 2023.

Examination Fee

Candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories will be charged an examination fee of Rs 1000 while SC/OBC/PwD and Women applicants will be charged Rs 500.

Candidates can find information on eligibility criteria, age limit, reservations/relaxations, pay scale and full schedule of recruitment on the official notification by IP India:

Here’s the IP India official notification 2023.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ipindia.gov.in On the homepage, click on the RECRUITMENT NOTIFICATION 2023 FOR THE POSTS OF EXAMINER OF PATENTS & DESIGNS Now click on the Portal link to complete Step 1 registration Login using your registration details and fill out the form Pay the fee, submit and download the completed form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for IP India recruitment 2023

Selection Process

The selection Process will involve a Preliminary examination, a Main examination and a physical Interview. The final list of selected candidates is scheduled to be published on the official IP India website by November 17, 2023.