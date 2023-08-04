Indian Navy has invited online applications from eligible unmarried eligible men and women candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Information Technology (Executive Branch) of Indian Navy under Special Naval Orientation Course commencing Jan 2024 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in from August 4 to 20, 2023.

A total of 35 vacancies have been notified for SSC Executive (Information Technology) post.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Born between January 2, 1999, to July 1, 2004.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have minimum 60% marks in English in class X or XII and one of the undermentioned educational qualifications with minimum of 60% overall qualifying marks, in either or a combination of the following:- MSc/ BE/ B Tech/ M Tech (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Engineering / Information Technology/ Software Systems/ Cyber Security/ System Administration & Networking/ Computer Systems & Networking/ Data Analytics/ Artificial Intelligence), OR (b) MCA with BCA/BSc (Computer Science/ Information Technology).

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for SSC IT Executive posts 2023

Visit the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in On the homepage, go to Current Events tab Register yourself and proceed with the application process for SSC IT Executive posts Fill up the form and submit Download application and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.