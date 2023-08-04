National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website icar.nta.nic.in.

The exams were conducted on July 9, 2023. The AIEEA (PG) exam was conducted from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM, while AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) exam was held from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

Steps to download the answer key 2023

Visit the official website icar.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) – 2023 answer key link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download ICAR AIEEA (PG) 2023 answer key.

Direct link to download ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D) 2023 answer key.

