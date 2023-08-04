The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Secondary School (Class X) Examination (Supplementary) Results 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website results.cbse.nic.in.

Candidates will have to use their roll number, school no., date of birth and admit card ID.

Steps to check 10th Supplementary result 2023

Visit the official website results.cbse.nic.in On the homepage, click on Class 10th Supplementary result 2023 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Class 10th Supplementary result 2023.

Earlier, the CBSE 12th Supplementary result 2023 was declared. The supplementary exam was conducted on July 17, 2023, across the nation and in 26 countries abroad.

Here’s the official notification.

