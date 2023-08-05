The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the intimation letter for the National Common Entrance Test 2023 or NCET 2023. Eligible candidates can download their intimation letters from the official website ncet.samarth.ac.in.

The NCET 2023 will be held for admission to 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for Academic Session 2023-24 on August 9, 2023, for approximately 16 thousand candidates.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for NCET 2023. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of NCET 2023 shall be issued later,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NCET 2023 intimation letter

Visit the official website ncet.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, login to the portal Check and download NCET 2023 intimation letter Download the intimation letter Take a printout for future reference



About NCET 2023

The NCET is a national-level examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), on behalf of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). Qualifying in NCET is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission to 4 Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the Academic Session 2023-24.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.