The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key along with the candidate response sheets and question papers for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination 2023 or AIAPGET 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in.

The AIAPGET 2023 was conducted on July 31 for a duration of 2 hours in computer based mode. Candidates can check the answer key against the question paper and their response sheets on the official website. Candidates have also been given the provision to raise objections (if any) against the released answer key till August 7 upto 11.00 PM by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download AIAPGET answer key 2023

Visit the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link AIAPGET Answer key Challenge 2023 Click on the login options using your password or date of birth (as convinient) Key in your credentials and login Click on the link for Answer key and candidate response sheets Download and take a printout for future referece Raise objections (if any) and upload documentary evidence

About AIAPGET 2023

AIAPGET 2023 is a single entrance examination namely ‘All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test 2023’ for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2023-24 which will include the following: All India and State quota seats for admission to MD/ MS Courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha & Homoeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH Colleges, Institutions & Universities/ Deemed Universities across the country.

