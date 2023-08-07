Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for Junior Research Fellowships in the areas of Physical, Chemical and Life Sciences. Interested candidates can apply on the official website www.barc.gov.in till August 31.

A total of 105 Junior Research Fellowships posts will be filled.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500. The application fee is exempted for Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribe and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities.

Steps to apply for BARC recruitment 2023