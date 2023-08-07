The Institute of Chartered Accountants India (ICAI) has notified that the results of the CA Foundation exam is expected to be announced either by 9.00 PM today, August 7, or tomorrow morning, August 8. Candidates who appeared for the June exam will be able to check their results on the official website icai.org once it is announced.

The ICAI CA Foundation June exam was conducted from June 24 to 30, 2023 at test centres across the country.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, the 7th August, 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official ICAI result date notification.

Steps to check CA Foundation June exam results 2023

Visit the official website icai.org Once live, click on the check result link Login using your registration number and roll number CA Foundation June 2023 results will appear on screen Check and download your results Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.