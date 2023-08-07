The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the admit card for the Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of the Combined Secondary Level Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apssb.nic.in.

“Any issues/ complaints relating to the Admit Cards should be reported latest by 04:00 pm of 10-08-2023,” reads the notification.

The PET/PST will be held on August 18, 2023, and the written exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 26. The drive aims to fill up a total of 1368 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CSLE admit card 2023

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Admit Card tab Click on CHSL PET/PST 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

