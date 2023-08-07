Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications for recruitment to various post of Music Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher), Lab Assistant (Gr. IV), Assistant (OT/CSSD), and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in from August 17 onwards.

The last date to apply for the posts is September 15, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1841 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with Disability) and Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying application fees.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.