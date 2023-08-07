Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the results of the Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2021 today, August 7. Candidates can download their marksheet from the official website www.opsc.gov.in till September 5, 2023.

A total of 432 candidates have been shortlisted for appointment to the posts. The personality test was conducted from July 15 to 25, 2023. The Main exam was held from February 21 to March 18.

Candidates will be able to check the cut-off marks and the other details in the official notification on the OPSC official website.

Steps to download OCS 2021 result

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘View Result’ link for OCS 2021 Key in your credentials and login The result will appear on the screen

Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download OCS 2021 scorecard.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.