Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the Interview/Personality Test schedule for recruitment of Prosecuting Officer in the Commission. The interviews will be conducted from September 4 to 15, 2023. Candidates will be able to find the final list of shortlisted candidates along with the interview schedule on jkpsc.nic.in.

The JKPSC Main exam was conducted from May 31 to June 17, 2023. A total of 821 candidates appeared for the main examination.

“The interviews of the candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) of the J&K Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination, 2022 as per result Notification No. PSC/Exam(S)/2023/36 dated 02.08.2023, shall be conducted from 4th September, 2023 to 15th September 2023, at J&K Public Service Commission Office, Solina, Srinagar. The eligibility of candidates is subject ot the provisions contained in SO 41 of 2021 dated 08.02.2021,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download JKPSC PO Interview Schedule

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the notification ‘Interview Schedule for the candidates who have qualified JK Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination, 2022’ JKPSC PO recruitment interview schedule will appear on screen Check the list for your roll number and find your time slot Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main examination and Personality test.

