Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results for the Engineering Services Main Written Exam (ESE) 2023 today, August 7. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam 2023 was conducted on June 25. The exam was held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12 noon (Discipline-specific Paper 1- 300 marks) and 2.00 to 5.00 PM (Discipline-specific Paper 2- 300 marks).

The ESE prelim exam was conducted on February 19 and the results were announced on March 4.

Recruitment on the results of this examination will be made to the Services/Posts under the following categories: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

“The mark-sheets of all candidates (Qualified & Not Qualified), will be uploaded on the Commission’s Website after the publication of the final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days. The candidates can access the marks-sheets after keying their Roll Numbers and date of birth,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download the UPSC ESE results 2023

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification for Engineering Services Exam 2023 Now click on the result link to download ESE 2023 main exam results with name The results for the ESE Main exam will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UPSC ESE Main results 2023.

UPSC has notified a total of 327 vacancies which will be filled in three phases which will consist of a preliminary exam, main exam and personality test.

