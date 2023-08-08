The Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India (SPMCIL) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager (E-1) in various domains today, August 8. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website spmcil.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 37 vacancies of E-1 level Assistant Managers in the pay scale of Rs 40,000 - 1,40,000.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (Printing) : 7

Assistant Manager (Electrical) : 4

Assistant Manager (Electronics) : 3

Assistant Manager (Mechanical) : 4

Assistant Manager (Metallurgy) : 1

Assistant Manager (Quality Assurance - Paper) : 2

Assistant Manager (Quality Assurance) : 2

Assistant Manager (Assay) : 2

Assistant Manager (Technical Control) : 5

Assistant Manager (Artist/Designer) : 3

Assistant Manager (Materials Management) : 3

Assistant Manager (IT) : 1

Candidates can check the post wise eligibility criteria, application process, relaxations/reservations, selection process and more in the official notification below:

Here’s the official SPMCIL notification 2023.

Steps to apply for SPMCIL vacancies

Visit the official website spmcil.com On the homepage, click on the ‘Careers’ tab Now click on the application link for Advt. No. 04/2023 – Recruitment for the post of Assistant Manager Key in your details and register Login and fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to apply for Asst Manager posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.