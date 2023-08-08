The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Geology Subordinate Service Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

“The memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) for the admitted candidates has already been hosted in the Commission’s website www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in. The memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) can be downloaded through one time Registration (OTR) of the candidate by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth,” reads the notification.

TNPSC Geologist exam 2023 will be held on August 18 FN and AN at 4 district centres only. The exam will consist of three papers: Paper-I (Geology) (PG Degree Standard) and Paper-II which has PART A: Tamil Eligibility Test (SSLC Standard) and PART B: General Studies (Degree Standard).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 posts of Assistant Geologist, of which 29 are in the Geology and Mining Department and 11 in Ground water wing of the Water Resources Department. The Scale of Pay is Rs 37,700 – 1,19,500 (Level 20).

Steps to download Combined Geology Service admit card



Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Click on “Hall Ticket Download” On the homepage, click on One Time Registration (OTR) and Dashboard Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.