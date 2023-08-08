SSC CHSL final result 2022 released at ssc.nic.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.
The applicants have been provisionally shortlisted for the document verification and subsequent appointment.
“If a candidate does not receive any correspondence from the concerned allocated User Department within a period of six months from declaration of the final result, he/she must communicate immediately thereafter with the concerned User Department. Further, the Commission will not, in any circumstances, entertain any correspondences regarding Document Verification/appointment formalities from the shortlisted candidates,” reads the notification.
Steps to download CHSL final result 2023
- Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
- On the homepage, go to the Result tab
- Click on the CHSL final result link
- The result will appear on the screen
- Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CHSL final result 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.