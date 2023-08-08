The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has issued admit cards for the Police Constable recruitment exam 2023 today, August 8. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets on the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 12 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM and 4.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 7090 vacancies of Police constables in MPESB including 321 posts are for technical recruitment.

MPESB Police Constable exam rulebook 2023.

Steps to download Police Constable admit card 2023

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for Police Constable exam Key in your credentials and submit MPESB Police Constable admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MPESB Police Constable Hall ticket 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of a Written Exam, Physical Eligibility Test (PET), Document Verification and physical interview (if required).

Here’s the official exam notification by MPESB.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.