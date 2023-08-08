Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the results for the Clerk (Legal) exam 2023 (Advt No 02/2022) today, August 8. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 283 Clerk (Legal) vacancies. The Clerk (Legal only) exam was conducted on July 8. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on January 21. The provisional answer key for the Clerk Legal exam was released on July 13 and objections were invited the against the released answer key till July 15.

Steps to download Clerk (Legal) exam results

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Results’ tab Now click on the download link for Clerk (Legal only) results Clerk Legal exam results will appear on screen Check the results against your application number Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Clerk (legal) results 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.