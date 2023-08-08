Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Odisha Public Prosecutor Exam 2023 (under Advt no 10 of 2022-23). Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets for the exam on the official website opsc.gov.in from August 21 onwards.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 26 and 27 at Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir, Tulasipur, Cuttack. The admit cards will be available on the OPSC website from August 21 onwards. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6 vacancies of Public Prosecutor in the Odisha Public Service Commission.

The exam schedule along with the date and time are available on the commissions website

Steps to download OPSC Public Prosecutor hall ticket

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in Once live, click on the admit card link for Public Prosecutor exam Login using your application details OPSC Public Prosecutor exam hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.