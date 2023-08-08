Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the provisional answer key for the MP High School Teacher Selection Test (MP HSTET) 2023 today, August 8. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their answer key and raise objections on the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MP HSTET 2023 was conducted on August 2, 2023 — from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. A total of 8720 vacancies have been notified.

Candidates have been given the opportunity to raise objections against the released answer key on the official website till August 11. The candidates will be charged a processing fee of Rs 50 per question to raise objections.

Steps to download HSTET answer key 2023

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link Answer key/Objection link for HSTET 2023 Key in your TAC code and Roll number to login HSTET provisional answer key will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference Raise objections if any

Direct link to download MPESB HSTET answer key 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.