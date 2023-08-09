Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Catering Supervisor, Nurse-B, Pharmacist-A, Radiographer-A, Lab Technician-A, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website vssc.gov.in till August 24 upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 56 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Post Code No. 30 and 31: There is a non-refundable application fee of Rs 250 for each application. However, initially, all candidates have to uniformly pay Rs 750 per application as Processing fee. The Processing fee will be refunded only to candidates who appear in the Written Test (Rs 750 for women, SC/ST/ PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, and Rs 500 for all other candidates).

Post Code No. 32 and 40: There is a non-refundable application fee of Rs 100 for each application. However, initially, all candidates have to uniformly pay Rs 500 per application as a processing fee. The Processing fee will be refunded only to candidates who appear in the Written Test (Rs 500 for women, SC/ST/ PWBD, Ex-Servicemen, and Rs 400 for all other candidates).

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form

