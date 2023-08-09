Bharat Dynamics Limited, under the Ministry of Defence (MoD, India, has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Management Trainees in various departments, today August 9. Interested candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official website bdl-india.in from August 21 (2.00 PM onwards). The last date for submitting applications is September 20, 2023 (upto 5.00 PM)

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 45 vacancies of Management Trainees in Electronics, Mechanical, Electrical and other departments of the Company.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: Applicants should be below the age of 28 years (varying based on posts), as on July 27, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Management Trainees must hold a Graduate’s degree (or 5-year integrated programme certificate) in relevant field from a recognised Board/University. More information in the official notification.

Direct link to BDL recruitment notification 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/EWS/OBC (Non creamy layer) categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 whereas, SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Ex-Servicemen/ Internal Permanent Employees candidates are exempt from the payment of application fee.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a qualifying written exam and a physical interview. The date of the examination will be notified on the BDL website after the completion of the registration process.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.