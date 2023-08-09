Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has notified the date of the Preliminary exam (OMR Mode) for the post of Amin under Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha today, August 9. As per the official notification, the exam will now be conducted on August 20, 2023. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on August 6, 2023.

The OSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Amin posts. The admit cards for the exam will be available for download on the Commission’s website www.ossc.gov.in August 14 onwards.

Steps to download OSSC Amin hall ticket 2023

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in Once live, click on the download link for OSSC Amin exam 2022, admit card Login using your registration details OSSC Amin exam 2022 hall ticket will appear on screen Check and download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Computer Skill Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.