JSSC CGL 2023 application correction deadline extended; check details here
Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has deferred the application correction deadline for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE 2023). Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms on the official website jssc.nic.in till August 11.
Earlier, the form correction deadline was August 9. The registration process concluded on August 3, 2023.
The JGGLCCE is being conducted to fill up a total of 2017 vacancies in various departments.
Vacancy Details
- Assistant Branch Officer: 863
- Junior Secretariat Assistant: 335
- Block Supply Officer: 252
- Labour Enforcement Officer: 182
- Planning Assistant: 5
- Block Welfare Officer: 195
- Regional Officer: 185
Steps to make changes to CGL 2023 form
- Visit the official website jssc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on JGGLCCE 2023 application correction window
- Make changes and submit the form
- Check and download the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The selection under JSSC CGL Selection Process will comprise of a Preliminary examination, Main examination and Document verification.
