The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the provisional answer key of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (UPJEE 2023) today, August 10. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till August 11 by paying the fee of Rs 100 per challenge.

“For their correct challenge answer fee will be refunded to the candidate. For their wrong challenge fee will be forfeited by JEECUP Lucknow,” reads the notification.

UPJEE (P) 2023 online entrance examination was conducted from August 2 to 7, 2023. UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Steps to download UPJEE answer key 2023

Visit the official website jeecup.nic.in On the homepage, click on UPJEE 2023 answer key link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

Direct link to UPJEE 2023 answer key.

