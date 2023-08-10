The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the result of the written examination for the post of Forest Ranger. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The qualified candidates will have to appear for the walking test followed by Medical examination to be conducted by the Environment and Forest Department. The date of walking test and Medical examination will be notified by the concerned department, reads the notification.

The APSC Forest Ranger exam was conducted from January 8 to 22. The APSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 50 vacancies of Forest Ranger, of which 13 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

Steps to download APSC Forest Ranger result 2023

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Go to “Written/Screening Test Results” under the Important Links section

Click on the Forest Ranger result link Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Forest Ranger result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.