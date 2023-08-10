The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Scientist ‘B’ in various departments. Eligible candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official website drdo.gov.in till August 31 (upto 5.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 204 vacancies of Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO, DST, ADA and CME departments.

Vacancy Details

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) - 181 vacancies

Department of Science and Technology (DST) - 11 vacancies

Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) - 6 vacancies

College of Military Engineering (CME) - 6 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates applying to the vacancies should not be above the age of 35 years, as on May 25, 2023.

Educational qualifications: At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in relevant feild of Engineering from a recognized university or equivalent. Valid GATE score in relevant science. More details in the official notification.

Here’s the official notification by DRDO 2023.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 100 for General, OBC and EWS male candidates. There is no application fee for SC/ST/Divyang and Women candidates.

Steps to apply for DRDO Scientist B vacancy

Visit the official website drdo.gov.in On the homepage, click on Careers Now click on Scientist Recruitment and find Advt No. 145 Click on the apply link and register Login and fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for DRDO Scientist B recruitment.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.