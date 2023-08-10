Western Coalfields Limited has announced the recruitment of Apprentices for various trades and departments on their official website. Eligible candidates will be able to apply to the positions on the official website westerncoal.in from September 1. The last date for submission of applications is September 16, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1191 vacancies of Apprentices in the company.

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice : 101 vacancies

Technician Apprentice : 215 vacancies

Trade Apprentice : 815 vacancies

Security Guard : 60 vacancies

Candidates are advised to find details on pay scale, tenure, eligibility criteria, age limit, reservations/relaxations, application fee and other information in the official notifications below:

Here’s the notification for Graduate Apprentice recruitment 2023.

Here’s the notification for Trade Apprentice recruitment 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on a preliminary scrutiny of application form, document verification and a medical information. The organisation reserves the right to conduct an exam or interview for further selection.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.