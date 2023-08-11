The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Project Scientist and others today, August 11. Eligible candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official website drdo.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Computer Science and Engineering : 1 vacancy

Electronics and Communication Engineering : 7 vacancies

Computer Science and Engineering : 3 vacancies

Mechanical Engineering : 2 vacancies

Electronics and Communication Engineering : 12 vacancies

Computer Science and Engineering : 10 vacancies

Electrical Engineering: 2 vacancies

Mechanical Engineering : 4 vacancies

Civil Engineering : 2 vacancies

Electronics and Communications Engineering : 8 vacancies

Computer Science and Engineering : 4 vacancies

Candidates are advised to check the vacancies , eligibility, application process, pay scale and other information on the official notification below:

Here’s the official DRDO Project Scientist recruitment notification.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 100 for General, OBC and EWS male candidates. There is no application fee for SC/ST/Divyang and Women candidates.

Steps to apply to DRDO vacancies

Visit the official website drdo.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Careers tab Visit the Scientist recruitment page and click on the application link under Advt No 146 Register using your details and login Fill out the form, upload the documents, pay the fee and submit Download the completed form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for DRDO Scientist recruitment 2023.

