Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit card for the Post Graduate Trained Teacher Competitive Examination (PGTTCE 2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jssc.nic.in.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 18 to September 10, 2023. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 3120 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download PGTTCE admit card 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in Click on PGTTCE 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download PGTTCE admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.