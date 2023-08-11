Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the answer key and cut off marks of the Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website www.opsc.gov.in.

A total of 432 candidates have been shortlisted for appointment to the posts. The personality test was conducted from July 15 to 25, 2023. The Main exam was held from February 21 to March 18.

Steps to download OCS cut off marks, answer key 2021

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on OCS 2021 answer key, cut off marks link Key in your login details to cut off marks link and submit Check and download the cut off marks, answer key Take a printout for future reference

