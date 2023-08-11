Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the hall tickets for the School Teacher Written (Objective) Competitive Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 24 to 26 in two shifts—10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Detailed information regarding the examination center code will be made available from August 21, 2023.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,70,461 vacancies for School Teachers for Class 1 to 5, Class 9 to 10 and Class 11 to 12 under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar.

Steps to download School Teacher admit card 2023

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the login to the portal Check and download the School Teacher admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will include a written exam. No interview round will be held.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.