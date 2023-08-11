Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Financial Management Officer under ADVT. NO. 15/2023. As per the official notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 2 and 3 in two shifts — from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in from August 24 onwards.

Here’s the official notification.

The APSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 103 Financial Management Officer posts (Junior Grade-II) as per the Assam Urban Engineering Service cadre under the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs. The pay scale is Rs 30,0001 to 1,10,000 under Pay Band - 4.

Steps to download FMO admit card 2023



Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Go to Call Letters/Admit Cards link Click on Financial Management Officer admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

